HBC Financial Services PLLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KHC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $36.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,858,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,147,054. The company has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $41.47.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.26%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

