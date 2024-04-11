HBC Financial Services PLLC Buys 766 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.2% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.06. 1,736,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,795,540. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

