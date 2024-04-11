HBC Financial Services PLLC Increases Stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Free Report) by 65.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 531.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period.

BUI traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $20.74. The company had a trading volume of 20,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,502. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.71. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $23.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

