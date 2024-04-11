HBC Financial Services PLLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,986,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,934,000 after buying an additional 832,388 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 50.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,670,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,636,000 after buying an additional 891,343 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,483,000 after buying an additional 306,394 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,228,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,396,000 after purchasing an additional 23,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,218,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,495,000 after purchasing an additional 117,633 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,006. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $83.14 and a twelve month high of $107.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.94 and a 200-day moving average of $96.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

