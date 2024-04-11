HBC Financial Services PLLC Raises Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 164.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 94.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock remained flat at $39.72 during trading on Thursday. 3,935,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,365,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.94. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $157.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

