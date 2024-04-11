HBC Financial Services PLLC Takes $31,000 Position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,004,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,656 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 12,416.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,123 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,152,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,445,000 after purchasing an additional 812,840 shares during the last quarter. Epacria Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $12,149,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1,353.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 687,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 640,241 shares during the period. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director D Mark Dewalch purchased 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $50,277.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 320,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,144.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Black Stone Minerals Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BSM traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,536. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.55. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $18.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $190.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.67 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 70.46% and a return on equity of 42.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.60%.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

