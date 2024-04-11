HBC Financial Services PLLC Takes Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $1,594,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mplx by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mplx Stock Down 0.8 %

MPLX traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $41.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,517. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.35. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average is $37.54.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Mplx’s payout ratio is 89.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Mplx from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

