HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $386,000 Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the third quarter worth $25,000. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCCO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.83.

Southern Copper Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE SCCO opened at $116.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.29. The company has a market capitalization of $89.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $117.86.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 30.85%. Research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.91%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

