HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $397,000 Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,566 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SAP. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SAP by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in SAP by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in SAP by 4.9% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 1.8% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SAP by 3.5% in the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SAP from $189.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.80.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $184.09 on Thursday. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $199.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.00 and a 200-day moving average of $161.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. On average, analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

