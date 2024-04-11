HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after acquiring an additional 63,358,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,176,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 200.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $38.86 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.27 and a one year high of $39.76. The company has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.49.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.09.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

