HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,520 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 55,987 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.8 %

FCX stock opened at $50.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.30. The stock has a market cap of $73.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.04.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

