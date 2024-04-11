HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 13,692 Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,692 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 123.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $137,000.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:EFT opened at $13.38 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $13.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

