HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 425 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,004,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 274.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 16,635 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 9,373 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of BATS JMST opened at $50.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.64.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
