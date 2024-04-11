Head to Head Analysis: Bactolac Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:BTCA) versus Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM)

Bactolac Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:BTCA – Get Free Report) and Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.6% of Cosmos Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.4% of Bactolac Pharmaceutical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of Cosmos Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bactolac Pharmaceutical and Cosmos Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bactolac Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A Cosmos Health -31.48% -28.54% -17.69%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bactolac Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cosmos Health $49.59 million 0.24 -$13.83 million N/A N/A

This table compares Bactolac Pharmaceutical and Cosmos Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bactolac Pharmaceutical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cosmos Health.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bactolac Pharmaceutical and Cosmos Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bactolac Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A Cosmos Health 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Bactolac Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cosmos Health has a beta of 5.97, suggesting that its share price is 497% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Bactolac Pharmaceutical

Bactolac Pharmaceutical, Inc. engages in the research, development and commercialization of vitamins and neutraceuticals. It offers nutritional supplements and shake powders, resveratrol, probiotics, multivitamins, antioxidant products, sports and hormone supplements, and weight loss and detoxification drugs. The company was founded by Pailla Malla Reddy in 1995 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

About Cosmos Health

Cosmos Health Inc. provides proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, cosmetics, nursery, health care and baby products, and medical devices. Its nutraceutical product portfolio includes Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation. The company serves wholesale pharmaceutical distributors and independent retail pharmacies. It operates in Greece, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Denmark, Croatia, and Cyprus. Cosmos Health Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

