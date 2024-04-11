Head to Head Comparison: bioAffinity Technologies (BIAF) versus Its Peers

bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) is one of 39 public companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare bioAffinity Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of bioAffinity Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by institutional investors. 44.3% of bioAffinity Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get bioAffinity Technologies alerts:

Profitability

This table compares bioAffinity Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bioAffinity Technologies -313.34% -107.20% -84.10% bioAffinity Technologies Competitors -249.68% -18.55% -11.34%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bioAffinity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A bioAffinity Technologies Competitors 50 812 1297 31 2.60

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for bioAffinity Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 4.90%. Given bioAffinity Technologies’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe bioAffinity Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

bioAffinity Technologies has a beta of 3.93, suggesting that its stock price is 293% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bioAffinity Technologies’ peers have a beta of 6.02, suggesting that their average stock price is 502% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares bioAffinity Technologies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio bioAffinity Technologies $2.53 million -$7.94 million -2.83 bioAffinity Technologies Competitors $1.61 billion $106.24 million -0.57

bioAffinity Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than bioAffinity Technologies. bioAffinity Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

bioAffinity Technologies peers beat bioAffinity Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About bioAffinity Technologies

(Get Free Report)

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for bioAffinity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioAffinity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.