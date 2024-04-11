Head to Head Contrast: Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) & Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) and Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.0% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Larimar Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Larimar Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and Larimar Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centessa Pharmaceuticals 0 2 5 0 2.71 Larimar Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Centessa Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.31%. Larimar Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 170.47%. Given Larimar Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Larimar Therapeutics is more favorable than Centessa Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares Centessa Pharmaceuticals and Larimar Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centessa Pharmaceuticals $6.85 million 158.92 -$151.09 million ($1.57) -7.10 Larimar Therapeutics N/A N/A -$36.95 million ($0.85) -8.05

Larimar Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Centessa Pharmaceuticals. Larimar Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centessa Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Larimar Therapeutics has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Centessa Pharmaceuticals and Larimar Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centessa Pharmaceuticals N/A -56.72% -39.39% Larimar Therapeutics N/A -38.83% -34.33%

Summary

Larimar Therapeutics beats Centessa Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders. The company also develops LB101, a PD-L1xCD47 LockBody, which is designed to selectively drive potent CD47 and CD3 effector function activity while avoiding systemic toxicity; ZF874 in alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, a dual-STAT3/5 degrader program in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); MGX292, a protein-engineered variant of human bone morphogenetic protein 9 (BMP9) for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH); and OX2R Agonists compounds are currently in development for the treatment of narcolepsy, including TAK-861. In addition, its products pipeline comprises CBS001, a neutralizing therapeutic mAb to the inflammatory membrane form of LIGHT for inflammatory / fibrotic diseases; and CBS004, a therapeutic mAb targeting BDCA-2 for the potential treatment of autoimmune diseases, as well as earlier-stage preclinical assets, including ORX750, an orally administered, selective orexin receptor-2 (OX2R) agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders; and discovery-stage programs in certain other disease areas. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Altrincham, the United Kingdom.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

