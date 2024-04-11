Head to Head Review: Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) vs. Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) and Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Smith Douglas Homes and Meritage Homes, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Douglas Homes 0 5 1 0 2.17 Meritage Homes 1 3 3 0 2.29

Smith Douglas Homes currently has a consensus price target of $27.70, suggesting a potential downside of 3.55%. Meritage Homes has a consensus price target of $172.67, suggesting a potential upside of 10.51%. Given Meritage Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Meritage Homes is more favorable than Smith Douglas Homes.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

98.4% of Meritage Homes shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Meritage Homes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Smith Douglas Homes and Meritage Homes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Douglas Homes N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Meritage Homes $6.14 billion 0.92 $738.75 million $19.92 7.84

Meritage Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Smith Douglas Homes.

Profitability

This table compares Smith Douglas Homes and Meritage Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Douglas Homes N/A N/A N/A Meritage Homes 12.03% 17.03% 12.07%

Summary

Meritage Homes beats Smith Douglas Homes on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company also offers title and escrow, mortgage, insurance, and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers. Meritage Homes Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

