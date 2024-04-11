Head to Head Survey: LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) versus Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD)

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) and Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LiveRamp and Applied Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $596.58 million 3.72 -$118.70 million ($0.22) -154.00 Applied Digital $55.39 million 6.59 -$44.65 million ($0.35) -8.54

Applied Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LiveRamp. LiveRamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp -2.22% 1.57% 1.23% Applied Digital -28.94% -31.26% -10.20%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares LiveRamp and Applied Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for LiveRamp and Applied Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 0 4 0 3.00 Applied Digital 0 0 4 0 3.00

LiveRamp presently has a consensus price target of $47.75, indicating a potential upside of 40.94%. Applied Digital has a consensus price target of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 292.98%. Given Applied Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than LiveRamp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.8% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of Applied Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of LiveRamp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of Applied Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

LiveRamp has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Applied Digital has a beta of 4.12, indicating that its stock price is 312% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy. Its platform supports various people-based marketing solutions, including data collaboration, activation, measurement and analytics, identity, and data marketplace. The company sells its solutions to enterprise marketers, agencies, marketing technology providers, publishers, and data providers in various industry verticals, such as financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, and non-profit. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

