HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.790-2.960 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.

HealthEquity Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of HQY stock opened at $81.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.03, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HQY shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HealthEquity news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $2,576,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,032.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $2,694,784.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,106,739.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $2,576,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,032.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,322 shares of company stock worth $5,682,895 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 117.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 229.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 92.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

