Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Short Interest Up 321.1% in March

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 321.1% from the March 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Heineken Trading Down 1.0 %

HEINY stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.38. The company had a trading volume of 48,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average of $47.38. Heineken has a 12 month low of $42.92 and a 12 month high of $58.23.

Heineken Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4536 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Heineken’s previous dividend of $0.30.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Heineken Light, Orchard Thieves, Orchard Thieves Light, Birra Moretti, Coors, Murphy's and Beamish Stouts, Desperados, Tiger, Sol, and Foster's brand, as well as under regional and local brands.

