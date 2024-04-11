Hendershot Investments Inc. Has $19.80 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,611 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 3.0% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $19,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 646 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 1,162 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.48.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock opened at $450.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $495.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $517.20. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.75 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.