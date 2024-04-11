Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFT) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Henderson European Focus Trust plc (LON:HEFT – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 180 ($2.28) and last traded at GBX 180 ($2.28). Approximately 132,615 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 194,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182 ($2.30).
Henderson European Focus Trust Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £382.99 million, a PE ratio of 1,062.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 177.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 168.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66.
Henderson European Focus Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a GBX 3.05 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from Henderson European Focus Trust’s previous dividend of $1.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Henderson European Focus Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,352.94%.
Henderson European Focus Trust Company Profile
Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Henderson European Focus Trust
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Analysis: Investment Insights
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Corporate IT Spending Rebounds Could Push Salesforce Stock Higher
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- PriceSmart Could Be the Smartest Buy of the Year
Receive News & Ratings for Henderson European Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson European Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.