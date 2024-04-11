Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HTBK. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heritage Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Heritage Commerce has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $10.22. The stock has a market cap of $483.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $44.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.38 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $61,940.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,501 shares in the company, valued at $914,308.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTBK. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 93,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 288,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

