Hess (NYSE:HES) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hess from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.67.

Hess stock opened at $158.03 on Tuesday. Hess has a one year low of $124.27 and a one year high of $167.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.82 and its 200 day moving average is $146.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hess will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $10,777,604.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,234,794.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $2,103,184.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,798 shares of company stock worth $22,811,166 over the last three months. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

