Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $25.66 on Monday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.01.
Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
