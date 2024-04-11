Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $25.66 on Monday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.01.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,298,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 392.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,568,000 after acquiring an additional 894,022 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

