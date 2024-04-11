holoride Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $11.43 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. holoride has a total market capitalization of $11.43 million and approximately $46,093.50 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, holoride has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One holoride token can currently be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,489.47 or 0.05002345 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00065599 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00009709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00022164 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00012533 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00015235 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003623 BTC.

About holoride

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 843,485,714 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.01396389 USD and is up 1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $65,587.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

