Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Short Interest Update

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hongkong Land Price Performance

OTCMKTS HNGKY remained flat at $15.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,178. Hongkong Land has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $22.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.35.

Hongkong Land Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Hongkong Land’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

