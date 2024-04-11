Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Short Interest Down 40.0% in March

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Hugo Boss Trading Up 5.6 %
OTCMKTS:BOSSY traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $11.33. The stock had a trading volume of 268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.01. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $16.93.
About Hugo Boss
