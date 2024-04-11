Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Short Interest Down 40.0% in March

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hugo Boss Trading Up 5.6 %

OTCMKTS:BOSSY traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $11.33. The stock had a trading volume of 268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.01. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $16.93.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

