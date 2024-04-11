Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HBAN. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.97.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $13.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $14.07.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at $7,483,483.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,359 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

