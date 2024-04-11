Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $273.52 and last traded at $273.79. 265,426 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 289,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $285.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HII

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $285.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $2.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 30.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total transaction of $376,625.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total value of $376,625.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total transaction of $1,047,572.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,345 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HII. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.