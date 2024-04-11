ICON (ICX) Price Hits $0.32

ICON (ICX) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, ICON has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. ICON has a market cap of $316.19 million and $6.96 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 989,002,978 coins and its circulating supply is 989,002,980 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 988,984,872.6168892 with 988,985,677.229624 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.31937249 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $7,471,945.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

