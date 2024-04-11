IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK) Short Interest Update

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 880,200 shares, an increase of 1,446.9% from the March 15th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 775,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 94.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IMAC stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,180,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned 59.29% of IMAC at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BACK opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91. IMAC has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.25.

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns and manages innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers, and backspace clinics in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

