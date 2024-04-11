Imaflex (CVE:IFX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.75

Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 11500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

Imaflex Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.88. The company has a market cap of C$38.99 million, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.39.

Imaflex Company Profile

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for industrial and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers plastic films; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on roll products.

