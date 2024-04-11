Immunocore’s (IMCR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Immunocore from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.55.

NASDAQ IMCR opened at $58.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.11. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.70 and a beta of 0.89. Immunocore has a 1 year low of $42.21 and a 1 year high of $76.98.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $70.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Immunocore's quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Immunocore will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCR. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Immunocore by 4,817.1% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 976,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,684,000 after acquiring an additional 956,204 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its position in Immunocore by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 906,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,072,000 after acquiring an additional 438,946 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Immunocore by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,944,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,174,000 after acquiring an additional 423,290 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Immunocore by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,312,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,638,000 after acquiring an additional 399,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immunocore in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

