Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) CFO Eva Renee Barnett Sells 3,689 Shares

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $115,023.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 371,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,589,886.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Eva Renee Barnett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, Eva Renee Barnett sold 2,930 shares of Immunovant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $105,919.50.

On Thursday, January 11th, Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,515 shares of Immunovant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $147,032.45.

Immunovant Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IMVT stock opened at $30.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average of $36.35. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $45.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 0.65.

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMVT. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Immunovant by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Immunovant by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Immunovant by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 96,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Immunovant by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Immunovant from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunovant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

