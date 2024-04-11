Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 18,178 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,178 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 8.2% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its stake in Bank of America by 354.5% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 119,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 93,375 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 228.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 46,950 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,317,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $36.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $289.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.92. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $38.35.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

