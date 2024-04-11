Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 2,100 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,789,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth about $1,629,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth about $2,086,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $198,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,656.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $132.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.17. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.65 and a 1-year high of $144.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.59.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The firm had revenue of $278.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research upped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

