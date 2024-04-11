Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys Shares of 18,093 American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 9,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,477,000 after acquiring an additional 29,324 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.91.

American Tower Trading Down 5.6 %

NYSE AMT opened at $181.96 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $84.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.56 and its 200-day moving average is $193.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 213.84%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

