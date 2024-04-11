Impax Asset Management Group plc Cuts Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after buying an additional 3,432,952 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,885,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,906,000 after buying an additional 2,515,864 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 439.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,259,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,624,000 after buying an additional 1,025,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1,424.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,205,000 after buying an additional 817,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total value of $48,622.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,055.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 8,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.39, for a total value of $2,139,654.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,991,145.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total value of $48,622.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,055.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 336,994 shares of company stock worth $95,800,362. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ANET. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.59.

Arista Networks Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $287.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.95. The firm has a market cap of $90.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.68 and a twelve month high of $307.74.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

