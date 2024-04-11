Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $1.79 Million Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,980 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CI opened at $357.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $345.06 and a 200 day moving average of $312.72. The company has a market capitalization of $104.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $365.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,144 shares of company stock valued at $39,296,330 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $384.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 target price (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.14.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

