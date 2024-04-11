Impax Asset Management Group plc Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 229,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 12,399 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 58,283 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after buying an additional 113,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $40.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.92. The company has a market cap of $170.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $604,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,576.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

