Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 4,888 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,888 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.41.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 4.3 %

USB stock opened at $42.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.44. The company has a market cap of $65.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

