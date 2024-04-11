Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC owned about 0.49% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BOCT. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 11.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 78.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

BATS BOCT opened at $40.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $166.91 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.10.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.