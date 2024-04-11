Insider Buying: Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN) Insider Purchases 1,211 Shares of Stock

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Free Report) insider Simon G. M. Caffyn purchased 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 443 ($5.61) per share, for a total transaction of £5,364.73 ($6,789.94).

Caffyns Stock Performance

Shares of LON CFYN traded up GBX 48 ($0.61) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 498 ($6.30). The company had a trading volume of 288 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 447.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 502.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.56, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.09. Caffyns plc has a 12 month low of GBX 400 ($5.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 628 ($7.95). The firm has a market capitalization of £13.60 million, a P/E ratio of 957.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Caffyns Company Profile

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the south-east of the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tires, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, CUPRA, Lotus, MG, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen and Volvo.

