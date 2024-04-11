Insider Buying: Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN) Insider Purchases 1,211 Shares of Stock

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Free Report) insider Simon G. M. Caffyn purchased 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 443 ($5.61) per share, for a total transaction of £5,364.73 ($6,789.94).
Caffyns Stock Performance
Shares of LON CFYN traded up GBX 48 ($0.61) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 498 ($6.30). The company had a trading volume of 288 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 447.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 502.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.56, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.09. Caffyns plc has a 12 month low of GBX 400 ($5.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 628 ($7.95). The firm has a market capitalization of £13.60 million, a P/E ratio of 957.45 and a beta of 0.82.
Caffyns Company Profile
