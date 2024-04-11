Insider Buying: Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Major Shareholder Acquires $25,331,414.08 in Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 938,896 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $25,331,414.08. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 67,909,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,209,452.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,250,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $34,700,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 189,759 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,550,450.75.

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 199,664 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $5,754,316.48.

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 333,916 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $9,656,850.72.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 20,609 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 521,804 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $15,581,067.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 234,194 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 175,827 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 495,739 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $14,931,658.68.

Liberty Live Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Liberty Live Group stock opened at $41.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.51. Liberty Live Group has a 52 week low of $29.48 and a 52 week high of $43.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLYVA. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. 25.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

