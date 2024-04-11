Insider Buying: TR Property (LON:TRY) Insider Purchases 6,670 Shares of Stock

TR Property (LON:TRY – Get Free Report) insider Kate Bolsover bought 6,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 313 ($3.96) per share, for a total transaction of £20,877.10 ($26,423.36).

Shares of TRY stock opened at GBX 318 ($4.02) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 316.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 307.92. The stock has a market cap of £1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.37 and a beta of 0.93. TR Property has a 52-week low of GBX 252.95 ($3.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 345 ($4.37).

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

