Insider Buying: TR Property (LON:TRY) Insider Purchases 6,670 Shares of Stock

TR Property (LON:TRY – Get Free Report) insider Kate Bolsover bought 6,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 313 ($3.96) per share, for a total transaction of £20,877.10 ($26,423.36).
TR Property Price Performance
Shares of TRY stock opened at GBX 318 ($4.02) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 316.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 307.92. The stock has a market cap of £1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.37 and a beta of 0.93. TR Property has a 52-week low of GBX 252.95 ($3.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 345 ($4.37).
TR Property Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TR Property
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for TR Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TR Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.