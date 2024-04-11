Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells $196,310.40 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 9,152 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $196,310.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,673.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Daniel Bradbury sold 2,400 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $49,080.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Daniel Bradbury sold 23,323 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $482,319.64.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Daniel Bradbury sold 2,074 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $48,116.80.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $560.80 million, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 0.93. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.72.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $66.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.32 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 26.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

CSTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

