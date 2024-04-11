Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells $196,310.40 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTLGet Free Report) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 9,152 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $196,310.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,673.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 8th, Daniel Bradbury sold 2,400 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $49,080.00.
  • On Monday, March 4th, Daniel Bradbury sold 23,323 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $482,319.64.
  • On Wednesday, February 7th, Daniel Bradbury sold 2,074 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $48,116.80.

Castle Biosciences Stock Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $560.80 million, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 0.93. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.72.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTLGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $66.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.32 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 26.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

