Insider Selling: Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO Sells 15,985 Shares of Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 15,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $24,776.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,248,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,080.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,992 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $24,787.60.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 15,792 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $24,793.44.

On Monday, April 1st, David Michael Barrett sold 13,300 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $23,275.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, David Michael Barrett sold 54,685 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $95,151.90.

On Monday, March 25th, David Michael Barrett sold 85,730 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $151,742.10.

On Friday, March 22nd, David Michael Barrett sold 83,289 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $151,585.98.

On Wednesday, March 20th, David Michael Barrett sold 11,627 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $22,207.57.

On Monday, March 18th, David Michael Barrett sold 81,301 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $151,219.86.

On Friday, March 15th, David Michael Barrett sold 80,082 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $157,761.54.

On Monday, March 11th, David Michael Barrett sold 7,311 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $15,645.54.

Expensify Stock Performance

Shares of EXFY opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $105.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24. Expensify, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $8.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.85 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.70% and a negative return on equity of 41.91%. Expensify’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXFY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Expensify by 287.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Expensify by 58.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,866,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,326 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Expensify by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,359,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,037 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Expensify by 27.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,120,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,229,000 after purchasing an additional 455,026 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Expensify by 27.5% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,343,000 after purchasing an additional 445,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

