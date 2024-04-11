Insider Selling: Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) CEO Sells $827,550.00 in Stock

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $827,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,127,478.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $53.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 1.49. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $66.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $366.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.40 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,083,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $371,330,000 after buying an additional 23,053 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,651,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $191,214,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,887,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,848,000 after purchasing an additional 183,170 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 10.8% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,173,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,678,000 after purchasing an additional 114,445 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on THRM. StockNews.com upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Gentherm from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Gentherm from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

