Insider Selling: Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $156,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,645.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Deborah Marson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

On Tuesday, March 5th, Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $157,400.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total transaction of $134,860.00.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $75.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $82.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.64 and its 200 day moving average is $67.92.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 412.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 92.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IRM

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.